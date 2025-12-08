LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Highest Six Hitters in IPL History: From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma

Top 6 Highest Six Hitters in IPL History: From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma

IPL’s top six-hitters list is led by Chris Gayle, followed by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, and David Warner, icons known for explosive, match-winning power-hitting across seasons.

December 8, 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Chris Gayle (357 sixes):
Chris Gayle (357 sixes):

Universe Boss dominated with explosive power, smashing IPL record 175* for RCB, clearing boundaries effortlessly across 142 matches.

Rohit Sharma (302 sixes):
Rohit Sharma (302 sixes):

MI captain's elegant big-hits anchored innings, blending consistency and acceleration over 272 games for Deccan and Mumbai.

Virat Kohli (291 sixes):
Virat Kohli (291 sixes):

RCB stalwart's aggressive classical style shone, peaking with 973 runs in the 2016 season, thriving in 267 outings.

MS Dhoni (264 sixes):
MS Dhoni (264 sixes):

CSK legend's helicopter finishes under pressure, defined 278 matches, leading with calm power-hitting mastery.

AB de Villiers (251 sixes):
AB de Villiers (251 sixes):

Mr. 360 innovated 360-degree shots for DC/RCB in 184 games, delivering match-winning innovation.

David Warner (236 sixes):
David Warner (236 sixes):

Consistent opener's aggression powered DC/SRH across 189 matches, blending starts with explosive boundaries.

