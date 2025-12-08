Top 6 Highest Six Hitters in IPL History: From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma
IPL’s top six-hitters list is led by Chris Gayle, followed by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, and David Warner, icons known for explosive, match-winning power-hitting across seasons.
Chris Gayle (357 sixes):
Universe Boss dominated with explosive power, smashing IPL record 175* for RCB, clearing boundaries effortlessly across 142 matches.
Rohit Sharma (302 sixes):
MI captain's elegant big-hits anchored innings, blending consistency and acceleration over 272 games for Deccan and Mumbai.
Virat Kohli (291 sixes):
RCB stalwart's aggressive classical style shone, peaking with 973 runs in the 2016 season, thriving in 267 outings.
MS Dhoni (264 sixes):
CSK legend's helicopter finishes under pressure, defined 278 matches, leading with calm power-hitting mastery.
AB de Villiers (251 sixes):
Mr. 360 innovated 360-degree shots for DC/RCB in 184 games, delivering match-winning innovation.
David Warner (236 sixes):
Consistent opener's aggression powered DC/SRH across 189 matches, blending starts with explosive boundaries.