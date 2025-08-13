LIVE TV
  • From Gold-Covered Desserts to Rare Truffles: 6 Expensive Foods on Earth

From Gold-Covered Desserts to Rare Truffles: 6 Expensive Foods on Earth

Explore six of the world’s most luxurious foods, from gold-covered desserts and rare truffles to exotic spices and premium caviar. These delicacies stand out not only for their exceptional flavors but also for their jaw-dropping prices, making them a true indulgence for elite dining experiences.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
1/7

Gold-Covered Desserts

Sweet luxurious desserts with edible 24-karat gold flakes as a foil to its sweetness and the sheen of gold.

2/7

White Alba Truffles

Rare Italian fungi, prized for their earthiness, aroma, and flavor, not easily available or affordable.

3/7

Almas Beluga Caviar

Rare caviar to the taste of delicate, holy-mother goodness, from albino Iranian beluga sturgeon, not cheap and exclusive.

4/7

Wagyu Beef

Japanese beef is raised and fed differently to produce a highly marbled, tender texture. It is rich and buttery due to the marbling.

5/7

Frrrozen Haute Chocolate

A ridiculously decadent dessert collectible in New York for 25$ but this specific dessert has rare cocoas, along with Italian white truffle, edible gold and diamond-studded.

6/7

Krispy Kreme Luxe Doughnut

A Golden doughnut, coated with 24-karat gold leaf and edible diamonds filled with champagne jelly cream, so it's the most expensive doughnut as well.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not promote or endorse extravagant spending on food. Prices and availability of these items may vary.

