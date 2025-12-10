LIVE TV
  Top 6 Most Unsafe Cities in the World and Why These Destinations Are Considered Highly Dangerous for Travelers

Top 6 Most Unsafe Cities in the World and Why These Destinations Are Considered Highly Dangerous for Travelers

Safety is one of the most important factors to consider before visiting any global destination. Some cities face high crime rates, political instability or unsafe living conditions which make them risky for both tourists and residents. Understanding these places helps travelers make informed decisions and stay alert if they ever need to visit.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Kolkata
1/7

Kolkata

Kolkata has areas where petty crimes like snatching and burglary are common. Overcrowded public spaces make tourists easy targets. Some zones require extra care during night hours due to limited security presence.

Chennai
2/7

Chennai

Chennai faces safety issues like chain snatching, burglary and occasional assault cases in specific regions. Certain suburbs become less safe late at night due to low police visibility. Travelers are advised to avoid isolated routes after dark.

Delhi
3/7

Delhi

Delhi is often considered unsafe due to frequent reports of theft, assault and harassment in crowded markets and public transport areas. Some zones experience high street crime which makes travelers cautious at night. Safety concerns especially rise in isolated or poorly lit locations.

Mumbai
4/7

Mumbai

Mumbai faces issues like pickpocketing, chain snatching and occasional gang related activity in specific pockets of the city. Overcrowded stations and local trains also contribute to safety risks. Tourists are advised to stay alert in busy areas and avoid late night travel in deserted streets.

Bengaluru
5/7

Bengaluru

Bengaluru experiences incidents of robbery, vehicle theft and harassment cases in certain neighborhoods. Rapid urban growth has led to uneven policing in some parts. Travelers are encouraged to remain cautious during late evening commutes.

Jaipur
6/7

Jaipur

Jaipur reports cases of tourist scams, theft and harassment in popular tourist spots and markets. Pickpockets often target crowded areas. Visitors are suggested to stay alert during shopping and while using public transport.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

