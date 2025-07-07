Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist
Natural resources are considered the ‘Backbone of Life on Earth’. From the ground to beneath the soil, here are 7 major types of natural resources found around the world and how they shape our planet and lives.
Water Resources
This includes lakes, rivers, glaciers, groundwater and oceans. Water is essential for drinking, agriculture and many activities in day-to-day life.
Forest Resources
Forests help regulate the climate and maintain biodiversity. They also provide fuelwood, medicinal plants, timber and the most important, oxygen.
Fossil Fuels
Coal, oil, and natural gas are key energy sources. These non-renewable resources power industries, transportation, and homes but also contribute to pollution.
Solar Energy
A renewable resource that comes from the sun. Solar energy is increasingly used for heating and electricity, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels.
Wind Energy
Harnessed using wind turbines, wind energy is another renewable source that's growing globally due to its sustainability and low environmental impact.
Land And Soil
Used for agriculture, infrastructure, and housing, land is a vital natural resource. Soul also supports crop growth and natural vegetation.
