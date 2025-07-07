LIVE TV
Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist

Natural resources are considered the ‘Backbone of Life on Earth’. From the ground to beneath the soil, here are 7 major types of natural resources found around the world and how they shape our planet and lives.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
1/6

Water Resources

This includes lakes, rivers, glaciers, groundwater and oceans. Water is essential for drinking, agriculture and many activities in day-to-day life.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
2/6

Forest Resources

Forests help regulate the climate and maintain biodiversity. They also provide fuelwood, medicinal plants, timber and the most important, oxygen.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
3/6

Fossil Fuels

Coal, oil, and natural gas are key energy sources. These non-renewable resources power industries, transportation, and homes but also contribute to pollution.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
4/6

Solar Energy

A renewable resource that comes from the sun. Solar energy is increasingly used for heating and electricity, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
5/6

Wind Energy

Harnessed using wind turbines, wind energy is another renewable source that's growing globally due to its sustainability and low environmental impact.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image
6/6

Land And Soil

Used for agriculture, infrastructure, and housing, land is a vital natural resource. Soul also supports crop growth and natural vegetation.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Top 6 Natural Resources Without Which Humans Can Not Exist - Gallery Image

