6 New Car Facelifts Launching in India 2026: Mahindra, Hyundai & More
2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for car lovers in India. Several popular models are getting stylish facelifts with fresh looks and new-age features. Expect major upgrades in interiors, design, safety tech and infotainment systems.
New Car Facelifts in India 2026
From Mahindra to Volkswagen, here's a lift of the best 6 car facelifts upcoming in India 2026.
Mahindra XUV700 facelift
It is expected to launch in early 2026. A new triple screen dashboard layout with updated infotainment. Revised front fascia with sleeker LED headlights and grille.
Mahindra Thar Facelift
It gets design inspiration from the new Thar Roxx edition. Larger touchscreen, digital cluster and premium interiors. Possible inclusion of Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety.
Hyundai Verna Facelift
It might have updated headlamps, tail lamps and new bumpers. A refreshed cabin with soft-touch materials and extra safety tech.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift
It might have connected LED tail lamps and redesigned bumpers. It gets a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS features.
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
It should include revised grille, alloy wheels and full-LED lighting setup. Upgraded features including digital cockpit and ADAS.
Land rover Defender MY26
It might have subtle exterior updates to headlights and rear aprons. More customization options and luxury interior available.
Disclaimer
All images used are for representational purposes only. The information regarding upcoming car facelifts, launch timelines, and features is based on media reports and manufacturer updates available as of November 2025. Actual specifications, prices, and designs may vary at the time of official launch.