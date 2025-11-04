LIVE TV
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
  • 6 New Car Facelifts Launching in India 2026: Mahindra, Hyundai & More

6 New Car Facelifts Launching in India 2026: Mahindra, Hyundai & More

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for car lovers in India. Several popular models are getting stylish facelifts with fresh looks and new-age features. Expect major upgrades in interiors, design, safety tech and infotainment systems. 

By: Last Updated: November 4, 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
New Car Facelifts in India 2026
1/8

New Car Facelifts in India 2026

From Mahindra to Volkswagen, here's a lift of the best 6 car facelifts upcoming in India 2026.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift
2/8

Mahindra XUV700 facelift

It is expected to launch in early 2026. A new triple screen dashboard layout with updated infotainment. Revised front fascia with sleeker LED headlights and grille.

Mahindra Thar Facelift
3/8

Mahindra Thar Facelift

It gets design inspiration from the new Thar Roxx edition. Larger touchscreen, digital cluster and premium interiors. Possible inclusion of Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety.

Hyundai Verna Facelift
4/8

Hyundai Verna Facelift

It might have updated headlamps, tail lamps and new bumpers. A refreshed cabin with soft-touch materials and extra safety tech.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift
5/8

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

It might have connected LED tail lamps and redesigned bumpers. It gets a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS features.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
6/8

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

It should include revised grille, alloy wheels and full-LED lighting setup. Upgraded features including digital cockpit and ADAS.

Land rover Defender MY26
7/8

Land rover Defender MY26

It might have subtle exterior updates to headlights and rear aprons. More customization options and luxury interior available.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

All images used are for representational purposes only. The information regarding upcoming car facelifts, launch timelines, and features is based on media reports and manufacturer updates available as of November 2025. Actual specifications, prices, and designs may vary at the time of official launch.

