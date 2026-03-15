Top 6 Places to Explore in Dubai From Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah That Make the City a Dream Destination for Tourists

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and the most iconic landmark in Dubai. Standing at 828 meters, this architectural masterpiece offers breathtaking panoramic views of the entire city. Visitors can take the high speed elevator to the observation decks on the 124th, 125th, or 148th floors. The view during sunset is especially stunning as the city lights begin to glow. It is a must visit attraction for anyone traveling to Dubai.