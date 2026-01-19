LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Pooja Hegde Sexy and Hot Bikini Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In

Pooja Hegde has recently been making headlines after opening up about a disturbing on-set experience involving inappropriate behaviour by a co-star. The actress revealed that the incident occurred during the shoot of a pan-India project, where the male lead allegedly entered her caravan without permission, leaving her extremely uncomfortable.

Pooja Hegde Bikini Pics
1/8

Pooja Hegde Bikini Pics

Here’s a look at Pooja Hegde bikini pics that are creating buzz on the internet.

Pooja Hegde in Pastel Green Swimsuit
2/8

Pooja Hegde in Pastel Green Swimsuit

Pooja Hegde channels all dreamy mermaid vibes in a pastel green swimsuit. Her toned physique and sleek legs are worth the hype.

Pooja Hegde in White Bikini
3/8

Pooja Hegde in White Bikini

Pooja Hegde’s curves are grabbing all the attention in a white halter-neck bikini. She layered it with a boho multi-color shrug.

Pooja Hegde in Hot Pink Bikini
4/8

Pooja Hegde in Hot Pink Bikini

Pooja Hegde looks extremely hot in a hot pink bikini and layers it with a beige rugged shrug. She completes her look with subtle makeup, giving her a natural makeup look.

Pooja Hegde in Floral Bikini
5/8

Pooja Hegde in Floral Bikini

Pooja Hegde serves major beachside goals in a beige bikini with floral print detailing. She layered it with a chic short shrug.

Pooja Hegde in Tie-Dye Bralett
6/8

Pooja Hegde in Tie-Dye Bralett

Pooja Hegde exudes effortless elegance in a tie-dye deep neck top. She paired with casual blue shorts for a chic look.

Pooja Hegde in Halter Neck Black Bikini
7/8

Pooja Hegde in Halter Neck Black Bikini

Pooja Hegde is turning the heat up in a halter-neck black bikini featuring subtle linen detailing.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The images and content featured in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All photographs belong to their respective owners, photographers, or public sources, and are used under fair use guidelines.

