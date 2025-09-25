Top 6 Romantic Movies To Watch This Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar
Planning a date night at home? Romantic films set the perfect mood for love and playful chemistry! These passionate stories are perfect for couples or solo romance vibes. Here is a list of the top 6 romantic hits available on OTT platforms- Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar:
The Wrong Paris on Netflix
It is full of flirty moments and playful encounters that lead to a surprising romance. This charming love story is perfect for a cute, light-hearted date night!
After on Prime Video
Its story is about a college freshman Tessa meeting Hardin. Their relationship is full of passion, emotional growth and chemistry. It is full of heartfelt moments mixed with a playful vibe.
Love & Other Drugs on Jio Hotstar
Full of chemistry, this story is engaging from start to finish. It is a blend of humor and romance, perfect for those who want to see passion and emotion altogether.
My Oxford Year on Netflix
It is about an American student experiencing love, life and challenges at Oxford. Its storytelling is emotional and full of unexpected romances.
Anyone But You on Prime Video
In this film, two singles pretend to be a couple at a wedding, which gradually turns into genuine feelings. The story is filled with romantic tension and playful, flirtatious moments.
One Night Stand on Jio Hotstar
It is based on emotions like love, longing and attraction. It is full of unexpected twists to keep the viewers invested in the story. It is ideal for couples looking for a passionate night.
