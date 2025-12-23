LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Stunning Shilpa Shetty Looks of 2025: That Redefined Bollywood Fashion and Celebrity Style

Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she is a true fashion icon in 2025. From elegant sarees to glamorous western outfits her style choices this year blended tradition modern glamour and confidence. Here are the top six looks of Shilpa Shetty in 2025 that grabbed maximum attention and set new fashion trends.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 23, 2025 15:36:29 IST
Ivory Embroidered Saree Look
1/6
Ivory Embroidered Saree Look

Shilpa Shetty stunned in an ivory embroidered saree paired with a sleek blouse. The minimal makeup and statement earrings elevated the graceful look making it perfect for award nights and festive events.

Golden Shimmer Saree Glam
2/6

Golden Shimmer Saree Glam

The golden shimmer saree look showcased her love for bold glamour. Styled with glossy makeup and soft waves this outfit became one of her most talked about festive appearances in 2025.

Maharashtrian Inspired Traditional Look
3/6

Maharashtrian Inspired Traditional Look

Shilpa embraced her roots with a modern Maharashtrian inspired outfit. The rich color palette traditional jewellery and confident drape made this look both powerful and elegant.

Classic White Saree at Style Awards
4/6

Classic White Saree at Style Awards

Her white saree appearance at a major style awards event was all about timeless beauty. Clean styling subtle makeup and effortless confidence made this look a fashion favourite.

Chic Casual Event Look
5/6

Chic Casual Event Look

Shilpa also impressed with her casual yet stylish appearance at film and public events. Comfortable silhouettes paired with trendy accessories showed her effortless everyday fashion sense.

Festive Traditional Look for Celebrations
6/6

Festive Traditional Look for Celebrations

For festive occasions Shilpa chose rich fabrics vibrant colours and traditional detailing. This look perfectly captured her festive spirit and love for Indian wear in 2025.

