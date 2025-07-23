Trending Horror Movies Streaming On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar And JioCinema That May Give You Nightmares

- Home>
If you like jump scares and psychological horrors that leave you too scared to even look at your own shadow, here is a list of 6 horror Indian movies full of spine-chilling stories and haunted silence.
Bulbbul (Netflix)
It is a haunting tale of supernatural revenge. It has a feminist theme and is deeply atmospheric. It is set in a creepy colonial-era Bengal mansion.
Bhram (ZEE5)
It is a psychological horror with star actress Kalki Koechlin. It explores hallucinations, buried secrets, and grief. It is a dark, slow burn mystery with emotional depth.
Aval (Netflix)
It is a Tamil horror based on true incidents involving possessions, spirits, and chilling rituals. It is known for its jump scared and eerie silence.
Tumbbad (Amazon Prime Video)
It was critically acclaimed and visually rich for its genre-defying blend of horror and mythology. It follows the curse of greed personified.
Typewriter (Netflix)
It is a horror mystery series with a young ghost hunting crew featuring a cursed book and an old haunted villa. It is a smart mix of suspense, adventure and scares.
Chhori (Amazon Prime Video)
It is a traditional horror with social commentary where a pregnant woman is trapped in a haunted village full of rituals, ghosts and an unnerving atmosphere.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.