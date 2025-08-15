Top 6 War 2 Actress Pooja Hegde Sexy Bikini Beach Photos- See Bold Pictures Inside
War 2 Actress Pooja Hegde is turning the heat up in the theaters with her epic acting skills and beautiful looks. Take a look at her recently jaw-dropping photos from her beachside bikini photoshoot that are all over social media.
Pooja Hegde in Hot Pink Bikini
Pooja Hegde looks extremely hot in a hot pink bikini and layered it with a beige rugged shrug. She completes her look with subtle makeup, giving her a natural makeup look.
Pooja Hegde in White Bikini
Pooja Hegde’s curves are grabbing all the attention in a white halter-neck bikini. She layered it with a boho multi-color shrug.
Pooja Hegde in Halter Neck Black Bikini
Pooja Hegde is turning the heat up in a halter-neck black bikini featuring subtle linen detailing.
Pooja Hegde in Tie-Dye Bralett
Pooja Hegde exudes effortless elegance in a tie-dye deep neck top. She paired with casual blue shorts for a chic look.
Pooja Hegde in Floral Bikini
Pooja Hegde serves major beachside goals in a beige bikini with floral print detailing. She layered it with a chic short shrug.
Pooja Hegde in Pastel Green Swimsuit
Pooja Hegde channels all dreamy mermaid vibes in a pastel green swimsuit. Her toned physique and sleek legs are worth the hype.
