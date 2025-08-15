Top 6 War 2 Actress Pooja Hegde Sexy Bikini Beach Photos- See Bold Pictures Inside

LIVE TV
War 2 Actress Pooja Hegde is turning the heat up in the theaters with her epic acting skills and beautiful looks. Take a look at her recently jaw-dropping photos from her beachside bikini photoshoot that are all over social media.

August 15, 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Pooja Hegde in Hot Pink Bikini

Pooja Hegde looks extremely hot in a hot pink bikini and layered it with a beige rugged shrug. She completes her look with subtle makeup, giving her a natural makeup look.

Pooja Hegde in White Bikini

Pooja Hegde’s curves are grabbing all the attention in a white halter-neck bikini. She layered it with a boho multi-color shrug.

Pooja Hegde in Halter Neck Black Bikini

Pooja Hegde is turning the heat up in a halter-neck black bikini featuring subtle linen detailing.

Pooja Hegde in Tie-Dye Bralett

Pooja Hegde exudes effortless elegance in a tie-dye deep neck top. She paired with casual blue shorts for a chic look.

Pooja Hegde in Floral Bikini

Pooja Hegde serves major beachside goals in a beige bikini with floral print detailing. She layered it with a chic short shrug.

Pooja Hegde in Pastel Green Swimsuit

Pooja Hegde channels all dreamy mermaid vibes in a pastel green swimsuit. Her toned physique and sleek legs are worth the hype.

Disclaimer

The images and content featured in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All photographs belong to their respective owners, photographers, or public sources, and are used under fair use guidelines.

