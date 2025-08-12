LIVE TV
  Top 7 Alia Bhatt's Hottest Looks That Are Breaking the Internet

Top 7 Alia Bhatt’s Hottest Looks That Are Breaking the Internet

Alia Bhatt has always stunned audiences not only with her acting skills but also with her bold and glamorous fashion. From red carpets to sizzling photoshoots, her fashion game is always up to mark. Let’s take a look at some of her most bold and sultry looks that left fans speechless. 

August 12, 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
1/8

Alia Bhatt in Pink Bikini

Alia Bhatt turns up the heat in a pink off-shoulder bikini. Her curves and sleek waistline create a buzz on the internet.

2/8

Alia Bhatt in Boho Bikini

Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in a multi-colored bikini, giving boho vibes. She paired it with minimal jewellery and statement sunglasses.

3/8

Alia Bhatt in Yellow Bikini

Alia Bhatt turns heads in the movie Student of the Year in a yellow bikini. Her halter-neck bra looks radiant and amazing for summer.

4/8

Alia Bhatt in Luxurious Saree

Alia Bhatt looks luxurious in a black saree with a heavy studded deep V-neck blouse. She paired it with long statement earrings.

5/8

Alia Bhatt in Boss Babe Era

Alia Bhatt looks glamorous and modern in Sabyasachi's white and light pink suit. The ensemble includes a deep V-neck floral print blouse with a matching jacket and straight plain white pants.

6/8

Alia Bhatt in Velvet Modern Saree

Alia Bhatt exudes richness in a brown velvet saree. She paired it with a deep neck blouse with lace print on it and minimal dangles.

7/8

Alia Bhatt in Blue Dress

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a blue cutout dress. The dress has a halter, a deep neck, with thin straps. She paired it with minimal gold chains.

8/8

Disclaimer

The images and fashion looks mentioned in this photo gallery are based on publicly available sources and media coverage. All photo credits go to their respective owners and photographers. This content is intended for entertainment and celebrity fashion feature purposes only.

