Top 7 Beautiful Sanskrit Baby Girl Names Ending with ‘I’ and Their Divine Meanings

Check 7 elegant and meaningful Sanskrit baby girl names ending with the letter i. Each name reflects beauty, strength, and spiritual depth rooted in Indian tradition.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Aarohi

Aarohi is an Indian musical term referring to the upward movement in melody or the ascending scale. It denotes growth, progress, and harmony in life.

Ishani

A name for Goddess Durga, Ishani means a "ruler" or the "lady of the Lord," implying strength, divinity, and feminine power.

Kumudini

It is a lotus pond or a woman equally beautiful as a lotus. It indicates grace, purity, beauty, and tranquility in nature.

Sharvani

Another name of Goddess Durga, Sharvani, indicates fearlessness, sanctity, and divine feminine energy associated with protection and triumph over evil.

Yamini

Meaning night or dusky evening, it represents calm and mystery, grace, and quiet strength that lives within the stillness of darkness.

Rajasi

Rajasi means a queen; therefore, ruling over all splendor and power. Therefore, it represents a sublime personality with a regal presence. This has strong leadership qualities and noble virtues.

Tavishi

Tavishi stands for courage, strength, and energy. It pictures a bold and fearless spirit. A girl full of vitality, bravery, and determination.

Disclaimer

The meanings of Sanskrit names may vary slightly based on regional interpretations and cultural contexts. Parents are advised to consult with elders or language experts before finalizing a baby's name.

Tags:

