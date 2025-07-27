Top 7 Best Kriti Sanon Movies You Must Watch for Her Stunning Performances
From emotional dramas like Mimi to quirky comedies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and futuristic tales like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon has delivered a variety of impactful performances. This list of her top 10 movies showcases her versatility, charm, and growing stardom in Bollywood.
Mimi
Kriti puts on a wonderful show as a surrogate mother, making you laugh and cry simultaneously. A heartfelt performance of motherhood, sacrifice, and social stigma, all coming from her very soul.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Small-town rom-com, with Kriti playing a gutsy, independent girl caught between her heart and her expectations. Her charm and comedic timing steal the film.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Future rom-com with Kriti as a robot. She brings layer and nuance to this off-beat tale about tech, emotions, and human connection.
Crew
A female-led heist comedy that sees Kriti joining forces with Kareena and Tabu. Kirsti shines with sass, style, and excellent comic timing through this delightful caper.
Luka Chuppi
It's about live-in relationships in India, with a bag full of fun. Kriti's confident portrayal of a woman of the times dances floridly on social norms.
Do Patti
A dark suspense thriller that marks the beginning of Kriti's production journey. She plays an enigmatic character caught in a web of secrets and lies, delivering her lines with intensity and a breath of fresh air.
Bhediya
This is a horror-comedy with a supernatural twist. Kriti shocks in yet another unique role, asserting her versatility amidst jaw-dropping visuals and rib-tickling humor.
