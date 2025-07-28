Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch
Sanjay Dutt, also known as Baba of Bollywood, has given many iconic performances across comedy, action, drama and emotional roles. Here is a list of 7 Sanjay Dutt’s movies that define his powerful screen presence.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)
It is a comedy genre film where Sanjay Dutt played the lead role Munna Bhai, a gangster trying to become a doctor. This is one of his most iconic roles.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
Here, Sanjay Dutt plays Munna Bhai again, now spreading "Gandhigiri". This movie is a beautiful mix of emotional depth and humor. It is a comedy film.
Vaastav: The Reality (1999)
Sanjay Dutt played Raghu, a common man who turns into a gangster. His role is famous for the line "Pachaas tola, pachaas toka..". It is a crime or drama based film.
Khalnayak (1993)
He played the role of Ballu, an escaped criminal. Sanjay is known for its daring character and hit song "Choli Ke Peeche". It is an action-drama film.
Sadak (1991)
It is a romantic-thriller where Sanjay Dutt plays Ravi, a taxi driver fighting to save his love. It is a cult classic with emotional storytelling.
Agneepath (2012)
It is an action film where Sanjay Dutt plays Kancha Cheena, a bald and brutal villain. It is a powerful negative role opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Saajan (1991)
Sanjay Dutt plays Aman, a shy poet in a love triangle. His co-stars are Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in this movie. It is a romance genre.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.