  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch

Sanjay Dutt, also known as Baba of Bollywood, has given many iconic performances across comedy, action, drama and emotional roles. Here is a list of 7 Sanjay Dutt’s movies that define his powerful screen presence.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
1/8

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

It is a comedy genre film where Sanjay Dutt played the lead role Munna Bhai, a gangster trying to become a doctor. This is one of his most iconic roles.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
2/8

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Here, Sanjay Dutt plays Munna Bhai again, now spreading "Gandhigiri". This movie is a beautiful mix of emotional depth and humor. It is a comedy film.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
3/8

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Sanjay Dutt played Raghu, a common man who turns into a gangster. His role is famous for the line "Pachaas tola, pachaas toka..". It is a crime or drama based film.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
4/8

Khalnayak (1993)

He played the role of Ballu, an escaped criminal. Sanjay is known for its daring character and hit song "Choli Ke Peeche". It is an action-drama film.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
5/8

Sadak (1991)

It is a romantic-thriller where Sanjay Dutt plays Ravi, a taxi driver fighting to save his love. It is a cult classic with emotional storytelling.

Top 7 Sanjay Dutt's Films Every Bollywood Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
6/8

Agneepath (2012)

It is an action film where Sanjay Dutt plays Kancha Cheena, a bald and brutal villain. It is a powerful negative role opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
7/8

Saajan (1991)

Sanjay Dutt plays Aman, a shy poet in a love triangle. His co-stars are Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in this movie. It is a romance genre.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery
Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Watch These Films Every Baba Fans Must Watch - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?