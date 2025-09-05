Top 7 Bold And Stunning Looks Of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu That Broke The Internet
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu who has featured in Baaghi 4 was born on March 3, 2000, an elite Indian model, actress, and the sexy winner of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. She was a Chandigarh native, and she was the third Indian to be awarded this prestigious award since it had been long time since the last Indian was awarded the crown.
Her pageantry began at a very young age, and her initial successes like Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 resulted in her winning Miss Diva Universe 2021 which saw her start achieving international success.
Sandhu too is an advocate of women empowerment and has even earned a master’s degree in public administration a consideration that underscores her devotion to social causes in addition to her successful entertainment business. Let’s look at the Top 7 Bold and Stunning Looks Of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu That Broke The Internet.
Golden Sequin Gown
This stunning gold gown featured a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She wore this look at the Miss Cosmo 2024 event, where it was a standout moment.
Seductive Red Gown
Harnaaz wore this tulle gown with a sweetheart neckline and all-over hand-embroidered sequins and crystals. The look was described as a "Madonna moment," showcasing her bold and elegant style.
Red Gown with Thigh-High Slit
This gown featured a dramatic high slit and a plunging neckline, making a bold statement. She wore this outfit to crown her successor at the Miss Diva Universe 2022 event.
Black Co-ord Set with Corset Jacket
Harnaaz opted for a modern, edgy style with this black co-ord set by Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble included a mini skirt and a corset-style jacket, showcasing her versatility.
Black Sequin Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit was a statement of power and glamour, featuring full black sequins. She wore this look as part of her "unforgettable style moments."
"Yeh Mera Husn" Music Video Look
Harnaaz made a daring screen debut with this bold look in the song from the film Baaghi 4. The look included a bikini on the beach and other sultry outfits.
Sleek Black Velvet Gown
This elegant yet bold gown featured a deep neckline and a simple silhouette. The minimalist style with the royal black velvet exuded confidence and sophistication.