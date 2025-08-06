Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 7 Celebrity-Inspired Looks for Newly Married
Raksha Bandhan 2025 is almost here, and if it’s your first one after wedding, it’s even more special. Every newly married woman wants to look perfect on this beautiful day, with a blend of glamor too. Still struggling to find that perfect outfit for you? Don’t worry, let’s get inspired by these 7 stylish celebrity looks that are perfect for newly married women to rock on Raksha Bandhan 2025.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks glamorous in a black co-ord set with a white embroidered print on it. She wore a matching linen long shrug with minimal statement jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a white pearly saree. Her matching pearly blouse looks exquisite. She paired it with statement diamond jewelry, giving rich, glamorous lady vibes.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks bold and modern in a sleek grey saree with a matching deep neck blouse. The ensemble complements her curves and slim waistline perfectly. She paired it with long diamond earrings.
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari looks luxurious in a hot red lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. She paired it with a plain, matching deep V-neck blouse. She completed her ensemble with a contrasting green choker.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks effortlessly chic in a black skirt with a matching deep V-neck blouse. She paired it with diamond-studded choker jewellery.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli looks hot in a beige sharara suit, which is giving a corset effect to her waistline. She paired it with a minimal choker.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon's look is screaming hot in an ocean blue dazzling saree with a matching halter neck blouse. She paired it with minimal stud earrings.
Disclaimer
All images used in this photo gallery are for representational and editorial purposes only. The rights of the photographs belong to their respective owners, celebrities, or official photographers. We do not claim ownership of any visuals. This content is curated for informational and entertainment purposes, with styling inspiration based on public appearances and media coverage.