  • Top 7 Courtroom K-Dramas Full of Jaw-Dropping Twists and Drama

Top 7 Courtroom K-Dramas Full of Jaw-Dropping Twists and Drama

Courtroom K-dramas are addictive and worthy of binge-watching. From prosecutors to demon judges and ghost clients, K-dramas never miss a chance to make the dry legal world come alive with twisted plots, lots of humour, and a blend of romance. Characters that will make you binge-watch the show, and a satisfying storyline to make you cry from laughter tears. 

These shows prove that justice can be fun and turn courtroom battles into must-watch drama-filled with twisting plots.

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
1/8

Law and the City

Law and the City starring Lee Jong-suk unfolds a slow-burning drama, which explores more than just a courtroom. This drama involves emotional depth, friendships, and growth, leaving viewers engaged from the start.

2/8

Vincenzo

Vincenzo starring Song Joong-ki, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere, returns to South Korea in search of buried gold. Full of goofy characters, romance with a blend of humour, and an unexpected plot, Vincenzo became one of Netflix’s K-drama hits.

3/8

While You Were Sleeping

This K-drama showed a news reporter solve mysteries with the ability to foresee future events through dreams. This legal drama-fantasy shows the trio collaborating to defeat their archenemy.

4/8

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the story of Woo Young-woo as an attorney with autism spectrum disorder. This K-drama involves complex courtroom cases, office romance, a supportive dad, green flag boyfriend, making this drama a global hit.

5/8

Suspicious Partner

Suspicious Partner starring Ji Chang-wook will make you fall in love all over again with him. A romantic thriller shows legal intrigue and a hard-to-solve murder case. Cute romance, full of laughter, and Ji’s looks make you binge-watch this drama.

6/8

The Judge from Hell

With this drama, Park Shin-hye gave another hit to her fans after giving high-ranking dramas like Sweet and Girl Next Door. She plays a demon judge role and hunts for unrepentant murderers and sends them to hell. In the end, she had to choose between her humanity and her demon judge.

7/8

Oh My Ghost Clients

A near-death-like experience gave Noh Mu-jin the ability to see ghosts’ spirits. This ability dragged him into a pit hole, but you can’t do much to help when a deity tells you to help.

8/8

Disclaimer

The following list is based on editorial opinion and viewer popularity. Plot descriptions may contain mild spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised as some dramas may include mature themes, legal violence, or supernatural elements.



