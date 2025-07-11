Top 7 Entrance Exams in India That Lead to High-Paying Jobs
In today’s competitive world, a high earning and a prestigious job is all one wants. Whether you dream of becoming a skilled doctor, or an IAS officer, here is a list of top 7 exams in India that open doors to the highest paying and most respected job positions.
UPSC Civil Services Exam (IAS,IPS,IFS)
This exam helps one make a career in Indian Administrative Services, Police Services and Foreign Services. Along with a good salary, you get high authority, accommodation, lifelong respect and many perks.
CAT (Common Admission Test)
This exam helps you get admission in IIM or top-B schools for MBA. Later, you get high paying hobs in finance, consulting and management. IIM graduates often get packages ranging from ₹20-40 LPA or more.
GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering)
It helps one pursue PSU jobs (like ONGC, NTPC,BHEL) or M.Tech from IITs. PSUs offer salaries of ₹12-20 LPA with stability and perks.
NEET-UG/ NEET-PG
These help one become a doctor by having a degree in MBBS/MD/MS and many more. Private doctors and specialists earn very high income, especially in urban areas.
CA Exam (Chartered Accountant)
It helps one have a career in taxation, finance and auditing. CAs in big firms or with experience earn ₹10-25 LPA or more.
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)
One can be a lawyer (via top law schools like NLU). Corporate lawyers from top NLUs earn ₹12-20 LPA starting packages.
SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission- Combined Graduate Level)
One can get Central Government jobs like Income Tax Inspector and Assistant Section Officer. It comes with regular increments, stable salary, government perks, and security.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.