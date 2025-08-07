LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet

Esha Gupta knows how to turn heads with her bold fashion styles. The Bollywood diva has stunned her fans with her semi-nude photoshoot. In this gallery, take a look at the top 7 Esha Gupta’s bold and daring photoshoots that will leave you buzzed. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
1/8

Esha Gupta Semi-Nude Photoshoot

Esha Gupta goes semi-nude in one of her boldest photo shoots. Her daring look created a buzz on the internet.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
2/8

Esha Gupta Goes Topless

Esha Gupta goes topless in one of her bold photo shoots. She exchanged the top for a denim jacket and paired it with block shorts. Her sexy cleavage and toned body are giving major fitness goals.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
3/8

Esha Gupta Shows Butt

Esha Gupta shows her sexy butt and amazing, structured body. Her black leggings are giving more slutery vibes.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
4/8

Esha Gupta in Laced Black Underwear

Esha Gupta turned the heat up by going topless for her photoshoot. Her toned body, sexy curves, and lifted buts are screaming hot.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
5/8

Esha Gupta in White Bikini

Esha Gupta looks hot in a white laced bikini. Her tattoo on her back complements her look.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
6/8

Bold Beauty Moment

Esha Gupta poses with pomegranates to hide her boobs. Her daring look makes fans stunned on social media.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
7/8

Esha Gupta in Black Laced Bikini

Esha Gupta looks legit hot in a black laced bikini in which she shows off her tattoo.

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The images and content discussed are publicly available and belong to their respective copyright owners. We do not intend to promote or objectify any individual. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet
Top 7 Viral Bold Photoshoots of Esha Gupta That Broke the Internet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?