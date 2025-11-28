Top 7 Everyday Foods That Naturally Help You Sleep Better
Moderate consumption of certain daily foods containing melatonin, magnesium, and tryptophan can be quite beneficial in supporting relaxation and deeper sleep.
Almonds
Relaxing muscles, magnesium, and melatonin for sleep regulation together prevent nighttime waking when consumed in small amounts.
Kiwi
Antioxidants and fibres are the ones that increase serotonin when two kiwis are taken one hour before bed, yielding better sleep onset and duration.
Tart Cherries
The juice or the fresh fruit contains melatonin, a sleeping hormone that, when raised. This can also help reduce the symptoms of insomnia.
Bananas
They contain magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6 that help calm the nervous system and supply the serotonin needed for tranquil nights.
Fatty Fish
The omega-3s, for example, in salmon, combined with vitamin D and serotonin, enhance sleep quality as corroborated by clinical studies.
Walnuts
They offer a nightly snack with melatonin and healthy fats that stabilise sleep patterns.
Oats
The complex carbohydrates prompt serotonin release, while magnesium in the oats soothes the nervous system, leading to quicker sleep.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a Healthcare Professional for personalised advice.