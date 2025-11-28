LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Everyday Foods That Naturally Help You Sleep Better

Top 7 Everyday Foods That Naturally Help You Sleep Better

Moderate consumption of certain daily foods containing melatonin, magnesium, and tryptophan can be quite beneficial in supporting relaxation and deeper sleep. 

By: Last Updated: November 28, 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Almonds
1/8

Almonds

Relaxing muscles, magnesium, and melatonin for sleep regulation together prevent nighttime waking when consumed in small amounts.

Kiwi
2/8

Kiwi

Antioxidants and fibres are the ones that increase serotonin when two kiwis are taken one hour before bed, yielding better sleep onset and duration.

Tart Cherries
3/8

Tart Cherries

The juice or the fresh fruit contains melatonin, a sleeping hormone that, when raised. This can also help reduce the symptoms of insomnia.

Bananas
4/8

Bananas

They contain magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6 that help calm the nervous system and supply the serotonin needed for tranquil nights.

Fatty Fish
5/8

Fatty Fish

The omega-3s, for example, in salmon, combined with vitamin D and serotonin, enhance sleep quality as corroborated by clinical studies.

Walnuts
6/8

Walnuts

They offer a nightly snack with melatonin and healthy fats that stabilise sleep patterns.

Oats
7/8

Oats

The complex carbohydrates prompt serotonin release, while magnesium in the oats soothes the nervous system, leading to quicker sleep.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a Healthcare Professional for personalised advice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS