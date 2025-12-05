Top 7 Fastest Bowlers to 250 ODI Wickets, From Anil Kumble To Harbhajan Singh
The fastest bowlers to reach 250 Test wickets include R Ashwin, DK Lillee, Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Morne Morkel, Anil Kumble, and Harbhajan Singh, each achieving the milestone in remarkably few matches, showcasing consistency, skill, and long-term impact in Test cricket.
R Ashwin (IND)
R Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets, doing it in only 45 matches against Bangladesh.
DK Lillee (AUS)
Dennis Lillee made 250 Test wickets in 48 matches, the milestone being India’s with his trademark push and aggression.
Dale Steyn (SA)
Dale Steyn equaled the 250 Test wickets in 49 matches, and nicked the milestone off Sri Lanka through his swing and speed.
Allan Donald (SA)
Allan Donald took his 250th Test wicket in 52 matches, performing the feat in the course of South Africa's match against the West Indies.
Morne Morkel (SA)
Morne Morkel's career had 250 Test wickets in 58 matches, the landmark being in Hamilton during a Test against New Zealand.
Anil Kumble (IND)
Anil Kumble had 250 Test wickets in 55 matches, and the title of fastest Indian bowler was held by him until R Ashwin eventually broke it.
Harbhajan Singh (IND)
Harbhajan Singh's journey to 250 Test wickets took him 61 matches, and he was lauded for his consistency and skill in Test cricket.