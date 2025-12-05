LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Fastest Bowlers to 250 ODI Wickets, From Anil Kumble To Harbhajan Singh

Top 7 Fastest Bowlers to 250 ODI Wickets, From Anil Kumble To Harbhajan Singh

The fastest bowlers to reach 250 Test wickets include R Ashwin, DK Lillee, Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Morne Morkel, Anil Kumble, and Harbhajan Singh, each achieving the milestone in remarkably few matches, showcasing consistency, skill, and long-term impact in Test cricket.

By: Last Updated: December 5, 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
R Ashwin (IND)
1/7

R Ashwin (IND)

R Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets, doing it in only 45 matches against Bangladesh.

DK Lillee (AUS)
2/7

DK Lillee (AUS)

Dennis Lillee made 250 Test wickets in 48 matches, the milestone being India’s with his trademark push and aggression.

Dale Steyn (SA)
3/7

Dale Steyn (SA)

Dale Steyn equaled the 250 Test wickets in 49 matches, and nicked the milestone off Sri Lanka through his swing and speed.

Allan Donald (SA)
4/7

Allan Donald (SA)

Allan Donald took his 250th Test wicket in 52 matches, performing the feat in the course of South Africa's match against the West Indies.

Morne Morkel (SA)
5/7

Morne Morkel (SA)

Morne Morkel's career had 250 Test wickets in 58 matches, the landmark being in Hamilton during a Test against New Zealand.

Anil Kumble (IND)
6/7

Anil Kumble (IND)

Anil Kumble had 250 Test wickets in 55 matches, and the title of fastest Indian bowler was held by him until R Ashwin eventually broke it.

Harbhajan Singh (IND)
7/7

Harbhajan Singh (IND)

Harbhajan Singh's journey to 250 Test wickets took him 61 matches, and he was lauded for his consistency and skill in Test cricket.

