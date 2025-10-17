LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Foods That Unclog Arteries Naturally and Boost Heart Health

Top 7 Foods That Unclog Arteries Naturally and Boost Heart Health

Check out a few foods that unclog arteries naturally and Boost Heart Health.

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries)
1/7

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries)

They are rich in antioxidants and fiber, reduce inflammation and cholesterol accumulation, and improve artery function.

Fatty Fish (salmon, tuna)
2/7

Fatty Fish (salmon, tuna)

This is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This will automatically reduce cholesterol buildup and blood clots in arteries.

Garlic
3/7

Garlic

This garlic will help you clean blood vessels and prevent calcium deposits and arterial calcification.

Nuts and Seeds (walnuts, flax seeds)
4/7

Nuts and Seeds (walnuts, flax seeds)

As contain omega-3s, fiber, and antioxidants. It will reduce plaque and improve vascular health.

Leafy Greens and Vegetables (spinach, broccoli)
5/7

Leafy Greens and Vegetables (spinach, broccoli)

This is rich in nitrates and micronutrients, which will help you improve blood flow and lower arterial damage.

Olive Oil
6/7

Olive Oil

As we know, monounsaturated fats reduce the oxidation of bad cholesterol. This makes arteries less prone to plaque formation.

Citrus Fruits and Tomatoes
7/7

Citrus Fruits and Tomatoes

This contains a good amount of flavonoids and lycopene antioxidants. This will help you to prevent artery hardening and reduce cholesterol.

