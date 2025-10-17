Top 7 Foods That Unclog Arteries Naturally and Boost Heart Health
Check out a few foods that unclog arteries naturally and Boost Heart Health.
Berries (blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries)
They are rich in antioxidants and fiber, reduce inflammation and cholesterol accumulation, and improve artery function.
Fatty Fish (salmon, tuna)
This is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This will automatically reduce cholesterol buildup and blood clots in arteries.
Garlic
This garlic will help you clean blood vessels and prevent calcium deposits and arterial calcification.
Nuts and Seeds (walnuts, flax seeds)
As contain omega-3s, fiber, and antioxidants. It will reduce plaque and improve vascular health.
Leafy Greens and Vegetables (spinach, broccoli)
This is rich in nitrates and micronutrients, which will help you improve blood flow and lower arterial damage.
Olive Oil
As we know, monounsaturated fats reduce the oxidation of bad cholesterol. This makes arteries less prone to plaque formation.
Citrus Fruits and Tomatoes
This contains a good amount of flavonoids and lycopene antioxidants. This will help you to prevent artery hardening and reduce cholesterol.