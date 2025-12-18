Top 7 Guinness World Records of 2025 That Shocked the World

The year 2025 has been a jaw dropping achievements and unbelievable feats as documented by Guinness World Records. From massive culinary creations to incredible human and animal milestones this years records highlight the sheer diversity of human creativity endurance and ingenuity. Whether celebrating monumental strength or quirky world firsts these records are capturing global attention and inspiring millions to push their own limits