Gurugram road rage Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news
  Top 7 Guinness World Records of 2025 That Shocked the World

Top 7 Guinness World Records of 2025 That Shocked the World

The year 2025 has been a jaw dropping achievements and unbelievable feats as documented by Guinness World Records. From massive culinary creations to incredible human and animal milestones this years records highlight the sheer diversity of human creativity endurance and ingenuity. Whether celebrating monumental strength or quirky world firsts these records are capturing global attention and inspiring millions to push their own limits

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 18, 2025 15:25:02 IST
Human Calculator
1/8
Top 7 Guinness World Records of 2025 That Shocked the World

Human Calculator

Aaryan Shukla, a 14 year old prodigy from India known as the “Human Calculator Kid” astonishingly added 100 four digit numbers mentally in only 30.9 seconds. Renowned for his lightning fast calculation skills. He set six world records in a single day including multiplying two eight digit numbers in just 2 minutes 35.41 seconds.

Most Pull-ups in 24 Hours
2/8

Most Pull ups in 24 Hours

Truett Hanes from the USA achieved an incredible feat by completing 10,001 pull ups in just 24 hours, setting the world record for the most pull ups in a single day. His extraordinary endurance, discipline, and physical strength have established a benchmark that few could ever hope to match.

Eyeball Popping
3/8

Eyeball Popping

Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez from Uruguay holds the world record for the farthest eyeball pop by a male reaching an astonishing 19 mm. He discovered this unusual talent as a child while playing with friends, learning to consciously relax his eye muscles to push his eyeballs forward.

Hairy Face
4/8

Hairy Face

Lalit Patidar from India holds the world record for the hairiest male face with an astonishing 201.72 hairs per square centimetre covering over 95% of his face. He has hypertrichosis, a rare condition also called werewolf syndrome which leads to excessive hair growth and gives him his unique appearance.

Oldest Male Plank
5/8

Oldest Male Plank

Maynard Williams of New Zealand made history at 78 years by becoming the oldest man to complete an abdominal plank. Exceeding the minimum three minute requirement, he held the position for more than 30 minutes, inspiring people worldwide to rethink the limits of age and strength.

Longest tongue
6/8

Longest tongue

Chanel Tapper from the USA holds the world record for the longest female tongue, measuring an impressive 9.75 cm from tip to lip. Her extraordinary feature never fails to amaze and occasionally shock onlookers earning her worldwide attention and a place in record books.

Tallest domino structure
7/8

Tallest domino structure

Domino artist and YouTuber Lily Hevesh also known as Hevesh5 made history by leading a team of builders to create the tallest domino structure ever recorded. After five days of careful planning and precise stacking the towering creation reached an impressive height of 10.128 metres showcasing remarkable creativity teamwork and precision.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

