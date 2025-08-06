LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Heart-Touching Raksha Bandhan 2025 Quotes to Celebrate Sibling Love

Top 7 Heart-Touching Raksha Bandhan 2025 Quotes to Celebrate Sibling Love

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2025. This auspicious festival celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, where a sister ties a sacred thread (Rakhi) on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother vows to protect her for life. It is a day of love, laughter, gifts, and emotional reunions that strengthen the beautiful sibling relationship.

“Rakhi is not just a thread. It’s a bond of love, a promise of protection, and a lifetime of memories.”

“No matter how far we grow, Raksha Bandhan brings us back to the warmth of childhood and sibling love.”

“You’re not just my sibling, you’re my secret-keeper, my strength, and my forever friend.”

“A sister/brother is a blessing who fights with you, cries with you, but stands with you always.”

“Distance can never weaken the bond we share. This Rakhi, I send my love tied in every thread.”

“You’ve been my hero, my support, and the one who knows me better than anyone else. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

“Through every laugh, every tear, and every fight, you’ve been by my side. That’s what Rakhi is all about.”

