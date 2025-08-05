  • Home>
Top 7 Incredible Socrates Quotes That Redefine Success and Wisdom

Socrates, the father of Western philosophy, offered timeless wisdom that continues to guide people toward true success. These seven quotes reflect deep insight into life, purpose, and personal growth.

August 5, 2025
“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

“I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only make them think.”

“Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.”

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”

“Contentment is natural wealth, luxury is artificial poverty.”

“Beware the barrenness of a busy life.”

“To find yourself, think for yourself.”

