7 Indian Cities Every Street Food Lover Must Visit for Ultimate Local Flavours
From spicy chaats to sizzling kebabs, these six Indian cities are a paradise for street food lovers. Dive into diverse, authentic, and unforgettable local flavours across India.
Delhi
The chaats, parathas, and kebabs of Delhi's famous street food can be found in Chandni Chowk and multiple markets all over.
Mumbai
Juhu Beach and/or the busy lanes of Churchgate are the only authentic street food options, fried vada pav, pav bhaji, and bhel puri.
Kolkata
The colorful bazaars and markets are alive with Kolkata's soul of Kathi rolls, puchka, jhaal muri, and sweet mishti doi.
Lucknow
Lucknow's street food represents Awadhi food and culture celebration; your tastebuds will thank you for trying galouti kebabs, biryani, and tunday kebabs.
Amritsar
Amritsari kulcha, lassi, and fried fish are authentic options to taste in an Indian market and most robust Punjabi flavors, located densely to the Golden Temple.
Indore
Take the adventure of street food eating at Sarafa Bazaar or Chappan Dukan, where all stalls transition at night for enjoyment of sarafa bazaar poha-jalebi, garadu, and other delicious vegetarian street food items.
Varanasi
With its mixture of food stalls, Varanasi is known for its own unique kachori-sabzi, banarasi chaat, and paan, and especially lends itself to street food exploration.