Top 7 Indian Dishes Loved Worldwide
Indian food is one of the most colorful and aromatic cuisines in the world, which has won over the taste buds of people all over the world. The journey through this subcontinent’s food culture is made up of just one of the hottest curries and one of the most perfumed biryanis, and it is the same in all the places London and New York are blessed with.
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani)
This universally beloved dish features tender chicken simmered in a creamy, mildly spiced tomato sauce. Its rich, velvety texture makes it a perfect gateway into Indian flavors.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Often credited as a British invention inspired by Indian cooking, it consists of grilled chicken pieces in a spiced tomato and onion gravy. It’s famous for its smoky flavor and smooth consistency.
Naan (Indian Flatbread)
A soft, leavened flatbread traditionally cooked in a tandoor (clay oven), Naan is the essential accompaniment to any curry. It's often brushed with butter or flavored with garlic.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt and a blend of spices, then intensely cooked at high heat in a tandoor, giving it a smoky flavor and a crispy exterior. This dry dish is a classic starter.
Samosa
A crispy, deep-fried pastry pocket triangular in shape, typically stuffed with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. It is a popular street food and appetizer.
Biryani
An aromatic, flavorful rice dish made by layering long-grain basmati rice with meat (like chicken or mutton), eggs, or vegetables, and carefully selected spices. It is a complete and celebratory meal.
Palak Paneer
A classic vegetarian dish from North India, it features cubes of soft Indian cheese (paneer) submerged in a thick, vibrant puree of spiced spinach (palak). It's a nutritious and earthy favorite.