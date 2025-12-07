LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh Bollywood box office 2025 gautam gambhir Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL Inter Miami fc birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Indian Dishes Loved Worldwide

Top 7 Indian Dishes Loved Worldwide

Indian food is one of the most colorful and aromatic cuisines in the world, which has won over the taste buds of people all over the world. The journey through this subcontinent’s food culture is made up of just one of the hottest curries and one of the most perfumed biryanis, and it is the same in all the places London and New York are blessed with.

By: Last Updated: December 7, 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani)
1/7

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani)

This universally beloved dish features tender chicken simmered in a creamy, mildly spiced tomato sauce. Its rich, velvety texture makes it a perfect gateway into Indian flavors.

Chicken Tikka Masala
2/7

Chicken Tikka Masala

Often credited as a British invention inspired by Indian cooking, it consists of grilled chicken pieces in a spiced tomato and onion gravy. It’s famous for its smoky flavor and smooth consistency.

Naan (Indian Flatbread)
3/7

Naan (Indian Flatbread)

A soft, leavened flatbread traditionally cooked in a tandoor (clay oven), Naan is the essential accompaniment to any curry. It's often brushed with butter or flavored with garlic.

Tandoori Chicken
4/7

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken marinated in yogurt and a blend of spices, then intensely cooked at high heat in a tandoor, giving it a smoky flavor and a crispy exterior. This dry dish is a classic starter.

Samosa
5/7

Samosa

A crispy, deep-fried pastry pocket triangular in shape, typically stuffed with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. It is a popular street food and appetizer.

Biryani
6/7

Biryani

An aromatic, flavorful rice dish made by layering long-grain basmati rice with meat (like chicken or mutton), eggs, or vegetables, and carefully selected spices. It is a complete and celebratory meal.

Palak Paneer
7/7

Palak Paneer

A classic vegetarian dish from North India, it features cubes of soft Indian cheese (paneer) submerged in a thick, vibrant puree of spiced spinach (palak). It's a nutritious and earthy favorite.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS