LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news gold price elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Indoor Plants That Boost Health, Improve Air Quality And Reduce Stress

Top 7 Indoor Plants That Boost Health, Improve Air Quality And Reduce Stress

Indoor plants: Indoor plants do more than beautify your living space, they actively contribute to better health and well-being. By absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, they improve air quality, while some species filter harmful toxins, making your home environment cleaner. Beyond physical benefits, indoor plants have been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue, creating a calming atmosphere that enhances focus and mood. Incorporating indoor greenery into your home or workspace is a simple, natural way to boost health, purify air, and promote relaxation.

By: Last Updated: December 1, 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Snake Plant
1/8

Snake Plant

Also known as Mother-in-Law's Tongue, this plant is very easy to care for and releases oxygen at night, making it ideal for bedrooms. It helps remove toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.

Peace Lily
2/8

Peace Lily

A beautiful plant that is a champion at removing a broad range of VOCs from the air. It helps remove toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene, and its presence is linked to reduced stress.

Spider Plant
3/8

Spider Plant

A resilient and low-maintenance option that is great for beginners. It helps remove carbon monoxide and xylene, contributing to cleaner air.

Aloe Vera
4/8

Aloe Vera

This plant is well-known for its medicinal properties, but it also purifies the air by removing formaldehyde and benzene. It is a low-maintenance succulent that thrives on minimal watering.

Areca Palm
5/8

Areca Palm

A natural air purifier that increases humidity levels, which can be beneficial for skin and respiratory health, especially in dry environments.

Money Plant (Pothos)
6/8

Money Plant (Pothos)

This is a versatile plant that can grow in soil or water and is a popular and easy-to-care-for air purifier. It effectively removes toxins from the air.

Boston Fern
7/8

Boston Fern

This plant is excellent for humidifying the air, which can help combat dryness caused by air conditioning or heating. Its lush foliage creates a calming atmosphere.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS