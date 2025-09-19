Top 7 Jubin Nautiyal Songs That Will Add Romance to Every Relationship

Jubin Nautiyal is a name that instantly comes to mind when there’s talk about soulful romantic songs. He has given Bollywood some of its most loved romantic numbers. And not only this, Jubin Nautiyal also lives a lavish life as he lives on the 34th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus, worth a whopping Rs 4.94 crore. So if you’re looking for songs that can add magic and set the mood in your relationship. Here are the top 7 Jubin Nautiyal romantic songs that you can add to your playlist.