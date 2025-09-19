LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Jubin Nautiyal Songs That Will Add Romance to Every Relationship

Top 7 Jubin Nautiyal Songs That Will Add Romance to Every Relationship

Jubin Nautiyal is a name that instantly comes to mind when there’s talk about soulful romantic songs. He has given Bollywood some of its most loved romantic numbers. And not only this, Jubin Nautiyal also lives a lavish life as he lives on the 34th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus, worth a whopping Rs 4.94 crore. So if you’re looking for songs that can add magic and set the mood in your relationship. Here are the top 7 Jubin Nautiyal romantic songs that you can add to your playlist. 

By: Last Updated: September 19, 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah
1/7

Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah

Jubin Nautiyal’s most popular song perfectly captures the first love craving and waiting for your partner.

Tum Hi Aana- Marjaavaan
2/7

Tum Hi Aana- Marjaavaan

Tum Hi Aana tells how love never changes even when circumstances change. This song is perfect for those who believe in true love that never fades.

Lut Gaye
3/7

Lut Gaye

Lut Gaye is one of Jubin Nautiyal’s biggest hits with a soulful tune and heartbreaking story that still tops the charts.

Tera Ban Jaunga- Kabir Singh
4/7

Tera Ban Jaunga- Kabir Singh

This song is all about commitments and promises in love that you made with your partner.

Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai
5/7

Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai

This song is a mix of romance and heartbreak. Jubin’s voice brings out raw emotions that will touch your heart.

Humnava Mere
6/7

Humnava Mere

Jubin Nautiyal’s one of the most romantic song shows the story of love, separation, and the journey of memories.

Kinna Sona- Marjaavaan
7/7

Kinna Sona- Marjaavaan

Kinna Sona is simple yet filled with love that celebrates the togetherness of love.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS