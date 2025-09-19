Top 7 Jubin Nautiyal Songs That Will Add Romance to Every Relationship
Jubin Nautiyal is a name that instantly comes to mind when there’s talk about soulful romantic songs. He has given Bollywood some of its most loved romantic numbers. And not only this, Jubin Nautiyal also lives a lavish life as he lives on the 34th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus, worth a whopping Rs 4.94 crore. So if you’re looking for songs that can add magic and set the mood in your relationship. Here are the top 7 Jubin Nautiyal romantic songs that you can add to your playlist.
Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah
Jubin Nautiyal’s most popular song perfectly captures the first love craving and waiting for your partner.
Tum Hi Aana- Marjaavaan
Tum Hi Aana tells how love never changes even when circumstances change. This song is perfect for those who believe in true love that never fades.
Lut Gaye
Lut Gaye is one of Jubin Nautiyal’s biggest hits with a soulful tune and heartbreaking story that still tops the charts.
Tera Ban Jaunga- Kabir Singh
This song is all about commitments and promises in love that you made with your partner.
Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai
This song is a mix of romance and heartbreak. Jubin’s voice brings out raw emotions that will touch your heart.
Humnava Mere
Jubin Nautiyal’s one of the most romantic song shows the story of love, separation, and the journey of memories.
Kinna Sona- Marjaavaan
Kinna Sona is simple yet filled with love that celebrates the togetherness of love.