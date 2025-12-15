LIVE TV
Top 7 Largest Countries in the World by Land Area: Check the Full List and Rankings

Check the lists below of the top seven largest countries in the world by land area, highlighting their rankings, total size, and geographic significance across different continents.

Russia
1/7

Russia

Approximately 16.4 million square kilometers of territory, making it the largest country by a long shot, and extending its territory over Eastern Europe and Northern Asia.

China
2/7

China

Approximately 9.4 million square kilometers of territory, the most populated country in Asia, and almost equal to Russia in terms of land size.

United States
3/7

United States

As per the reports, the US has approximately 9.2 million square kilometers of territory, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, with Alaska making a substantial contribution to the area.

Canada
4/7

Canada

As per the research, Canada has approximately 8.8 million square kilometers of territory, the largest country in the Western Hemisphere, and is abundant with forests and lakes.

Brazil
5/7

Brazil

As you have seen, the approximately 8.4 million square kilometers of territory, almost the same as the size of the Amazon Basin, covers nearly half of South America.

Australia
6/7

Australia

Australia lies in 6th position because of approximately 7.7 million square kilometers of territory, the only country that is also an entire continent, the Southern Hemisphere landmass is mainly composed of Australia.

India
7/7

India

Approximately 3.0 million square kilometers of territory, the largest country in South Asia and the seventh-largest in the world according to area.

