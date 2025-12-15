Top 7 Largest Countries in the World by Land Area: Check the Full List and Rankings
Check the lists below of the top seven largest countries in the world by land area, highlighting their rankings, total size, and geographic significance across different continents.
Russia
Approximately 16.4 million square kilometers of territory, making it the largest country by a long shot, and extending its territory over Eastern Europe and Northern Asia.
China
Approximately 9.4 million square kilometers of territory, the most populated country in Asia, and almost equal to Russia in terms of land size.
United States
As per the reports, the US has approximately 9.2 million square kilometers of territory, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, with Alaska making a substantial contribution to the area.
Canada
As per the research, Canada has approximately 8.8 million square kilometers of territory, the largest country in the Western Hemisphere, and is abundant with forests and lakes.
Brazil
As you have seen, the approximately 8.4 million square kilometers of territory, almost the same as the size of the Amazon Basin, covers nearly half of South America.
Australia
Australia lies in 6th position because of approximately 7.7 million square kilometers of territory, the only country that is also an entire continent, the Southern Hemisphere landmass is mainly composed of Australia.
India
Approximately 3.0 million square kilometers of territory, the largest country in South Asia and the seventh-largest in the world according to area.