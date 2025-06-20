Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels

In 2024, the world of ultra-luxury cars has reached a whole new level of exclusivity. From handcrafted Rolls-Royce masterpieces to Bugatti’s futuristic speed beasts, these cars don’t just move — they make statements worth millions.

This gallery features the 7 most expensive luxury cars in the world, including iconic models like Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and other elite machines that combine engineering brilliance, cutting-edge design, and unmatched prestige.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
1/7

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – The Pinnacle of Personalized Luxury

With only three units made globally, the Boat Tail is completely hand-built and tailored to individual buyer preferences. Its rear opens like a butterfly wing and includes a dining set, umbrella, and fridge.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
2/7

Bugatti La Voiture Noire – The Black Beauty of Speed

La Voiture Noire translates to “The Black Car,” a tribute to Bugatti's rich heritage. With a quad-turbo W16 engine, this one-off beast is all about performance and prestige.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
3/7

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta – Pure Italian Craftsmanship

With its rear-wheel covers and minimal windshield, the HP Barchetta looks like a race car from the future. Its 7.3L V12 engine and carbon fiber body make it ultra-light and ultra-powerful.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
4/7

SP Automotive Chaos – The First ‘Ultracar’ in the World

SP Automotive from Greece unveiled Chaos as the world’s first “ultracar,” built using 3D-printed titanium and carbon fiber. Only 15 cars are expected to be produced.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
5/7

Rolls-Royce Sweptail – Elegance Inspired by Yachts

Sweptail is one of the most iconic bespoke Rolls-Royce creations. Inspired by classic yachts, it features a panoramic glass roof and teak wood interiors.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image
6/7

Bugatti Centodieci – Tribute to the EB110

A modern tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110, the Centodieci packs 1577 horsepower and can go 0–100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds. All 10 units are sold.

MercedesMaybach - Photo Gallery
7/7

Maybach Exelero – Luxury Meets Extreme Power

Commissioned by Fulda (a tyre company), this one-off Maybach Exelero reaches speeds of 350 km/h while offering limousine-like comfort and luxury.

Top 7 Most Expensive Luxury Cars in the World 2024 – Billionaires’ Choice Wheels - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?