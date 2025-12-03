LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Most Haunted Places in India You Should NEVER Visit After Dark

Top 7 Most Haunted Places in India You Should NEVER Visit After Dark

Some places around the world are famous for creepy ghost stories and strange happenings. Visitors report unexplained voices, shadows, cold spots and footsteps. Many of these locations have tragic histories like wars, deaths or abandoned buildings. These haunted spots are considered the most terrifying and mysterious places on Earth.

December 3, 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
1/8

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

It is known as India's most haunted fort. The entry is banned after sunset. It is linked with a wizard's curse.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
2/8

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Entire village was abandoned overnight. No one settles here due to fear. Legends of a deadly curse.

Dumas Beach, Gujarat
3/8

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Cremation ground turned beach. Whispering voices reported. It is popular for eerie nighttime vibes.

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal
4/8

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

Dense forests with ghost sightings. "Headless Boy" corridor stories. School area considered most haunted.

Agrasen ki Baoli, Delhi
5/8

Agrasen ki Baoli, Delhi

Ancient stepwell with dark energy tales. Tourists report feeling followed. Deep silence adds creepiness.

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
6/8

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

Screams of a young prince heard. Haunted at full moon nights. Historic tragedy linked.

GP Block, Meerut
7/8

GP Block, Meerut

Sightings of men sitting with candles. Multiple ghost stories by locals. Avoided during late evenings.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

