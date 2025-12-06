Top 7 Most Popular OTT Series To Binge-Watch Right Now

A Man on the Inside Season 2

A Man on the Inside Season 2: The series premiered on November 20, 2025, following the retirement home heist from Season 1. It follows the story of a widower and ex-cop who goes undercover as an engineering professor at Wheeler College to solve the theft of President Jack Beringer's laptop, which contains sensitive information.