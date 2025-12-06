Top 7 Most Popular OTT Series To Binge-Watch Right Now
Before this year ends, have a look at the top 7 popular OTT series right now, streaming across all major platforms. From Wednesday to The Summer I Turned Pretty, binge-watch these series, which are so popular with today’s Gen Z.
Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5: This is the final season of the American fiction horror drama with supernatural forces and secret government exploits. Stream the Stranger Things last season on Netflix.
Delhi Crime Season 3
Delhi Crime Season 3: Delhi Crime is an Indian police and procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. The story revolves around DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who investigates a human trafficking network after being transferred to Assam.
Wednesday
Wednesday: Watch this supernatural mystery comedy series on Netflix; it follows the eponymous character, Wednesday, who attends the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts located in Jericho, Vermont. She has a cold nature, which makes her struggle to fit into the school.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty: It is a coming-of-age romantic drama series based on the novel trilogy by Jenny Han. The story follows Belly, a girl who spent her summers at Cousins Beach with her family and her mother's best friend.
A Man on the Inside Season 2
A Man on the Inside Season 2: The series premiered on November 20, 2025, following the retirement home heist from Season 1. It follows the story of a A Man on the Inside Season 2: The series premiered on November 20, 2025, following the retirement home heist from Season 1. It follows the story of a widower and ex-cop who goes undercover as an engineering professor at Wheeler College to solve the theft of President Jack Beringer’s laptop, which contains sensitive information.
The Family Man Season 3
The Family Man Season 3: The series premiered on Amazon Prime, making a huge stakes return with a darker, more intense narrative. The story follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is drawn into a conspiracy after a deadly ambush that kills a colleague and mentor.
Dear X
Dear X: Dear X is a South Korean melo-thriller drama that is based on the popular webtoon. The story of Baek Ah-jin, a top South Korean actress who suffers from antisocial personality disorder and hides her cruel nature behind a beautiful facade.
