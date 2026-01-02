Top 7 Must Visit Budget Friendly Cafes in Noida: For Students, Couples , And Food Lovers
Noida has emerged as a popular food destination with cafes that offer delicious meals at pocket friendly prices. From cozy interiors to Instagram worthy plates these cafes are perfect for students, working professionals and casual food lovers. Here are the top six famous budget friendly cafes in Noida that serve great taste without burning a hole in your wallet.
Theos Cafe
Theos Cafe is located in Sector 41 Noida and is easily accessible from major residential areas. The average budget for two people is around ₹600 to ₹800 making it a pocket friendly choice. You should visit this café for its freshly baked desserts, rich coffee and cozy ambiance that is perfect for quick meetups.
Cafe Delhi Heights
Café Delhi Heights is situated in Sector 18 Noida, close to popular shopping hubs. The average cost for two is approximately ₹700 to ₹900. This café is ideal for those who love comfort food, all day breakfast options and a relaxed atmosphere suitable for casual dining.
Skyhouse Cafe
Skyhouse Cafe is located in Sector 32 Noida and offers a rooftop dining experience. The average budget for two is around ₹800 to ₹1,000. This cafe is worth visiting for its scenic views, pleasant evening vibes and a menu that includes North Indian and continental dishes.
Cafe Deli
Cafe Deli can be found in Sector 18 Noida and is known for its calm and simple setting. The budget for two people is approximately ₹600 to ₹800. You should visit this cafe for freshly prepared sandwiches, pasta and beverages that are light on the pocket and rich in flavor.
Laxmi Coffee House
Laxmi Coffee House is located in Sector 18 Noida and is popular among locals. The average cost for two is around ₹400 to ₹600. This place is best for enjoying authentic South Indian snacks and filter coffee at very affordable prices.
Tealogy Cafe
Botanical Garden Metro Station in Noida, making it a convenient stop for students and office goers. The average budget for two people ranges between ₹500 to ₹700, which makes it a budget friendly cafe option in the area.
Stress Free Cafe
Stress Free Cafe is located in Sector 76 Noida surrounded by residential societies and office spaces. The average budget for two people ranges between ₹500 to ₹700 making it a budget friendly cafe option. You should visit Stress Free Cafe for its peaceful ambiance, comforting food options and relaxed seating.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Cafe details including location pricing and availability may change over time. Readers are advised to check with the café directly for the latest updates.