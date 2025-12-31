LIVE TV
Top 7 New Year’s Eve Party Games to Make Your Countdown Celebration Unforgettable

With the help of seven amusing and easy-to-do party games, you may make your New Year’s Eve countdown one to remember and one to be filled with laughter, bonding, and excitement among family and friends.

Published: December 31, 2025 12:08:42 IST
New Year Trivia
New Year Trivia

Have the opportunity to answer some not-so-serious questions about last year’s films, sports, news, and viral moments.

Charades (New Year Edition)
Charades (New Year Edition)

Without a word, demonstrate an easy or hard resolution, a film, a song, or a trending moment while the team tries to guess correctly.

Musical Freeze Dance
Musical Freeze Dance

Move to the party tunes and stop dead as soon as the music ceases; the one who is still moving is out.

Guess the Resolution
Guess the Resolution

The party-goers anonymously write down a few resolutions and guess who wrote each one for a good time full of laughter at the party.

Pass the Gift
Pass the Gift

The equal share of a gift goes to whoever is holding it when the music ceases; this implies you have a wrapped gift to pass only when the music plays.

Never Have I Ever
Never Have I Ever

Players disclose a light-hearted and surprising moment from the past year in a playful game.

Balloon Countdown Pop
Balloon Countdown Pop

Every minute before New Year’s, pop a balloon filled with an Adventurous, Dreamy, or Surprise activity.

