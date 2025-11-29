LIVE TV
Top 7 Places To Visit In India In December To Celebrate Christmas 2025 And New Year

December is the perfect time to explore India, as the country comes alive with festive cheer, cool weather, and vibrant celebrations. From sparkling Christmas markets to grand New Year parties, there are plenty of destinations to enjoy the holiday season. 

7 Places To Visit In India for Chirstmas and New Year 2025
1/8

7 Places To Visit In India for Chirstmas and New Year 2025

Here are the top 7 places to visit in India in December 2025 to witness unforgettable experiences for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Goa
2/8

Goa

Goa bursts into festive mode in December, with lively parties, beach vibes, and holiday energy. You can enjoy beaches like Baga beach, Anjuna beach, Palolem beach, and scenic waterfalls, which are ideal for partying, relaxing, or family fun.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh
3/8

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali transforms into a snow-covered paradise by December, perfect for a “white Christmas.” Snow sports, cozy cafes, scenic mountains, and a festive vibe make it ideal for couples, families, or adventure lovers.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
4/8

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, “Queen of Hills,” gets into full winter mode in December with the blend of snow, colonial charm, and misty pine hills. You can enjoy winter walks on Mall Road, scenic toy-train rides, cozy stays.

Auli, Uttarakhand
5/8

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is among India’s top skiing and snow-sport destinations, which is perfect for adventure seekers in December. Snow landscapes, crisp air, Himalayan views, and less crowds than big metro cities make it ideal for a mountain retreat.

Pondicherry (Puducherry)
6/8

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pondicherry (Puducherry), with mild weather and a laid-back vibe in December, is perfect for a relaxing, cultural holiday.

Munnar, Kerala
7/8

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar offers misty hills, lush tea gardens, and peaceful nature, which is perfect for a serene December escape.

Kochi
8/8

Kochi

Kochi, with its historic colonial feel and access to Kerala’s famed backwaters, is festive yet tranquil in December.

