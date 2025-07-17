LIVE TV
Top 7 Priyanka Chopra-Inspired Fashion Looks for Your Birthday Outfits

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra always opts for bold choices, statement glamour, and timeless elegance. If you are clueless about what to wear on your special day, then PC is the perfect choice to take inspiration for your birthday outfits. Here are some Priyanka Chopra-inspired looks that can turn heads for you. 

 

 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
1/8

Strapless dress

Priyanka Chopra’s sleek, strapless black satin gown is the finest dress for the chic birthday party. The rich satin fabric will add a luxurious sheen and a modern vibe.

2/8

Sparkling mini dress

This sleeveless, scoop neck mini dress is embedded crystal droplets creating a shimmering effect. This outfit is perfect for the retro birthday theme.

3/8

Polka dot trend

If you are a polka dot girly then PC’s Met Gala outfit with halter-neck and polka dot balancing both classic and elegance. If you are opting for vintage or Old Bollywood theme this dress is a best fit.

4/8

Birthday brunch

PC’s smart and sophisticated, tailored dress with classic brown checkered print is best for birthday brunches. You can channel your modern take with a sharp collar and attached necktie detailing.

5/8

Cozy look

Desi girl looks glamorous in this evening look, a cream knit mini dress balancing chic and warmth. This ensemble includes an oversized faux fur coat and knee-high boots, perfect for winter birthdays.

6/8

Bold glamour

PC’s stuns in an alluring black gown that balances both elegance and sensuality. This sleek black satin gown with sheer floral lace detailing is a perfect fit for sensational parties.

7/8

Gala-like dinners

PC’s looks breathtaking in Deep black metallic gown with plunging neckline. A perfect fit for big fat birthday parties which will add luxurious sheen.

8/8

Disclaimer

This article is for inspiration and entertainment purposes only. The fashion looks featured are inspired by publicly available appearances of Priyanka Chopra and are not officially endorsed by her or her team. All images and references belong to their respective owners.

