Top 7 Quotes by Rumi on Gratitude That Inspire Inner Peace and Thankfulness
Rumi’s words on gratitude are timeless and soul-deep. These top 7 quotes beautifully remind us to embrace thankfulness in both joy and hardship.
"Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life."
"Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond."
"The wound is the place where the light enters you; be thankful for your trials."
"Thankfulness brings you to the place where the Beloved lives."
"With life as short as a half-taken breath, don’t plant anything but love and gratitude."
"When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about, just be grateful."
"Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our true face."