Top 7 Quotes by Rumi on Gratitude That Inspire Inner Peace and Thankfulness

Rumi’s words on gratitude are timeless and soul-deep. These top 7 quotes beautifully remind us to embrace thankfulness in both joy and hardship.

1/7

1

"Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life."

2/7

2

"Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond."

3/7

3

"The wound is the place where the light enters you; be thankful for your trials."

4/7

4

"Thankfulness brings you to the place where the Beloved lives."

5/7

5

"With life as short as a half-taken breath, don’t plant anything but love and gratitude."

6/7

6

"When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about, just be grateful."

7/7

7

"Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our true face."

