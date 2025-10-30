LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Richest People in India and Their Net Worth in 2025

Top 7 Richest People in India and Their Net Worth in 2025

India is home to some of the world’s most powerful business tycoons driving industries from tech to energy. These billionaires have built massive empires, shaping the country’s economy and global presence. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest Indians and their current net worth in 2025.

October 30, 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani – $115 Billion
1/8

Mukesh Ambani – $115 Billion

Chairman of Reliance Industries, Ambani dominates telecom, retail, and petrochemicals sectors.

Gautam Adani – $84 Billion
2/8

Gautam Adani – $84 Billion

Founder of Adani Group with ventures in energy, ports, and infrastructure.

Shiv Nadar – $36 Billion
3/8

Shiv Nadar – $36 Billion

Tech magnate and founder of HCL Technologies, one of India’s top IT firms.

Savitri Jindal & Family – $33 Billion
4/8

Savitri Jindal & Family – $33 Billion

Chairperson of Jindal Group with interests in steel, power, and cement.

Dilip Shanghvi – $25 Billion
5/8

Dilip Shanghvi – $25 Billion

Founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, one of the world’s largest pharma companies.

Cyrus Poonawalla – $21 Billion
6/8

Cyrus Poonawalla – $21 Billion

Head of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Kumar Mangalam Birla – $19 Billion
7/8

Kumar Mangalam Birla – $19 Billion

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, spanning metals, telecom, and fashion.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The net worth figures mentioned above are based on publicly available data and recent financial reports from reputable sources such as Forbes and Bloomberg as of 2025. These values are subject to change due to market fluctuations, investments, and asset valuations. The list is for informational purposes only and does not claim complete accuracy or endorsement of any individual or organization.

