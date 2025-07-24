Top 7 Bollywood Sports Biopics: MS Dhoni to Milkha Turned Theaters Into Stadiums
Bollywood has gifted us several iconic sports biopics, a chance to know the real-life sports legends. From Chandu to fearless wrestler Babita, their stories not only won our hearts but also packed theaters with cheers and tears. Here are the top 7 unmatched sports biopics that scored sixers at the box office.
Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan, as India’s first Paralympics gold medallist, Chandu, inspired many to never give up. Chandy Champion puts the spotlight on an incredible story that moved the audience to tears.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
An emotional ride inspired by Captain Cool's life had fans cheering and crying along with him, from ticket collector to World Cup-winning legend; every theatre across India witnessed it.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Among the limp and self-indulgent biopics, Farhan Akhtar's superb movie, he put his heart and soul into playing Milkha Singh's steely determination, turned an inspirational movie-maker hit, felt like you were in every race, every heartbeat, right on the screen.
83
Ranveer Singh was Kapil Dev, and back we went years later to play the 1983 India World Cup match. Each actor embodied their counterpart, and as boundaries hit, the audience roared like a stadium, some of them teared up in emotional moments with the team on the field.
Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra's powerful portrayal of a Champion boxer’s life, from Mary’s struggles, through motherhood, to glory. She took heart and applause from audiences and critics across the country.
Saina
Parineeti Chopra produced a production modelled after badminton icon Saina Nehwal, mapping Saina's fierce passion and escalated fame, reigniting old, dedicated fans, and new aspiring people.
Dangal
Aamir Khan’s Dangal became a national phenomenon, depicting a father's dream and the daughters’ wrestling achievements. Just the feel of nationalism stirred so many. The film unmasks who we are as a people and instilled inspiration into a generation!
Disclaimer
This article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The films mentioned are based on public records, media reports, and cinematic portrayals.