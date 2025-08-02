  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses

When comfort meets style, cotton sarees just steal the show, especially in this crazy summer heat. South Indian actresses have always been known for their graceful saree picks, in which they totally nailed with breathable, beautiful cotton sarees for summer. If you’re into simple saree looks or just looking for fresh summer fashion trends, you should check out how your favorite stars are rocking these comfy drapes like pros. 

By: Last Updated: August 2, 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
1/7

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna looks chic in chocolate brown cotton saree featuring striped pattern. She paired it with deep red blouse.

Barack Obama, Kylie Jenner, Madonna and Shawn Mendes - Photo Gallery
2/7

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi wore a mustard- yellow cotton saree making it breathable and ideal for hot weather. She paried it with short-seeved maroon blouse with floral prints.

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
3/7

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan exuading simplicity in striped grey saree featuring red border. She team it with striped red blouse.

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
4/7

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal wore a rich brown cotton saree with traditional motifs. She teamed it with floral printed earthy blouse.

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
5/7

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hedge looks beautiful in two tone traditional emerald green cotton saree. She paried it with maroon blouse and a pleated brown underskirt.

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
6/7

Nayanthara

Nayanthara looks elegant in a beige cotton embellished saree. She paired it with a pink blouse that looked perfect for summer.

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
7/7

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous in olive green raw and basic cotton saree. She paired it with short sleeved matching coloiured blouse.

Tags:

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?