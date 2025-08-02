Top 7 Summer Perfect Cotton Sarees Loved by South Indian Actresses
When comfort meets style, cotton sarees just steal the show, especially in this crazy summer heat. South Indian actresses have always been known for their graceful saree picks, in which they totally nailed with breathable, beautiful cotton sarees for summer. If you’re into simple saree looks or just looking for fresh summer fashion trends, you should check out how your favorite stars are rocking these comfy drapes like pros.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna looks chic in chocolate brown cotton saree featuring striped pattern. She paired it with deep red blouse.
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi wore a mustard- yellow cotton saree making it breathable and ideal for hot weather. She paried it with short-seeved maroon blouse with floral prints.
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan exuading simplicity in striped grey saree featuring red border. She team it with striped red blouse.
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal wore a rich brown cotton saree with traditional motifs. She teamed it with floral printed earthy blouse.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hedge looks beautiful in two tone traditional emerald green cotton saree. She paried it with maroon blouse and a pleated brown underskirt.
Nayanthara
Nayanthara looks elegant in a beige cotton embellished saree. She paired it with a pink blouse that looked perfect for summer.
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous in olive green raw and basic cotton saree. She paired it with short sleeved matching coloiured blouse.