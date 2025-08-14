Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter
Meet the tallest active cricketers in the world in 2025 who tower over the pitch and make cricket stumps look shorter. From Mohammad Irfan’s record-breaking 7 feet 1 inch height to Marco Jansen’s rising star presence, these players use their height for bounce, pace, and dominance.
Mohammad Irfan from Pakistan
He has a height of 7 feet 1 inch. Irfan is the tallest active cricketer of all time. He is also known for bounce and pace.
Cameron Cuffy from the West Indies
He has a height of At 6 feet 8 inches in height, Cameron Cuffy would use his tall frame for bounce and trouble the batsmen consistently.
Peter George from Australia
He looks like a tall employee, standing at 6 feet 8 inches. Peter George uses his height and dignity to generate bounce and movement.
Boyd Rankin from Ireland
He has a height of 6 feet 8 inches. Rankin would make full use of his height to furiously bowl bouncers at varying sharp angles, creating steep bounce.
Joel Garner from the West Indies
He stands at a height of 6 feet 8 inches. Joel Garner will be remembered forever for his deadly yorkers and unmatched bounce.
Bruce Reid from Australia
Bruce Reid is playing from Australia and is 6 feet 8 inches tall. He was a lethal left-arm pacer with swing and bounce.
Marco Jansen from South Africa
Standing 6 feet 8 inches tall, Marco Jansen is today a rising star, troubling batsmen with a mixture of pace, bounce, and swing.