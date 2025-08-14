LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter

Meet the tallest active cricketers in the world in 2025 who tower over the pitch and make cricket stumps look shorter. From Mohammad Irfan’s record-breaking 7 feet 1 inch height to Marco Jansen’s rising star presence, these players use their height for bounce, pace, and dominance.

By: Last Updated: August 14, 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
1/7

Mohammad Irfan from Pakistan

He has a height of 7 feet 1 inch. Irfan is the tallest active cricketer of all time. He is also known for bounce and pace.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
2/7

Cameron Cuffy from the West Indies

He has a height of At 6 feet 8 inches in height, Cameron Cuffy would use his tall frame for bounce and trouble the batsmen consistently.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
3/7

Peter George from Australia

He looks like a tall employee, standing at 6 feet 8 inches. Peter George uses his height and dignity to generate bounce and movement.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
4/7

Boyd Rankin from Ireland

He has a height of 6 feet 8 inches. Rankin would make full use of his height to furiously bowl bouncers at varying sharp angles, creating steep bounce.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
5/7

Joel Garner from the West Indies

He stands at a height of 6 feet 8 inches. Joel Garner will be remembered forever for his deadly yorkers and unmatched bounce.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
6/7

Bruce Reid from Australia

Bruce Reid is playing from Australia and is 6 feet 8 inches tall. He was a lethal left-arm pacer with swing and bounce.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
7/7

Marco Jansen from South Africa

Standing 6 feet 8 inches tall, Marco Jansen is today a rising star, troubling batsmen with a mixture of pace, bounce, and swing.

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Tallest Active Cricketers in World Cricket 2025 Who Make Stumps Appear Shorter - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?