Top 7 Things Parents Should Avoid Saying in Front of Kids
Sometimes parents don’t even realize how much their words can affect their kids. Whatever we say around children can really stick in their minds. Small conversations, or even a small comment, can affect them, can lower their confidence, or create confusion. That’s why it’s important to know what you should avoid saying in front of your kids. Let’s talk about 7 common phrases that can harm your child’s mental health.
“You’re So Lazy”
Even if you say it randomly, or when you’re mad, calling your child lazy can really hurt their feelings. If they keep hearing they’re lazy, they start thinking it’s true, and it can really mess with their mind and feelings. Instead of saying negative things, try saying “I know you can do better” or “Let’s try it together.”
“Why Can’t You Be More Like Your Sibling?”
Saying this may not seem like a very serious thing, but it really hurts. Comparing your kid with other siblings can make them feel not good enough. Every kid is different; they have their own strengths and weaknesses. Instead of this, try saying, “You both are good at different things”, or “Let’s focus on what you can do better”.
“You Always Mess Things Up”
If you tell your child that they always mess up, they're not going to like it. By saying this, your child may think they’re a failure. Try saying “It’s okay, it can happen”, or “Everyone makes mistakes.”
“Leave Me Alone”
You can get tired, or sometimes exhausted may be you need a break, but saying “leave me alone” can sound too rude for a kid. They might think of themselves as a burden. Try saying, “I need 10 minutes to rest, then we can talk.”
“I Wish You Were Never Born”
This is a powerful statement; it can really break your child’s heart. It can cause emotional damage to your child or even their mental health. If you’re feeling that angry, just take a deep breath and try not to say anything.
“Stop Crying, It’s Not a Big Deal”
For children, everything matters, which might not be a big deal for you, but it can be huge for them. Telling them to stop crying can make them feel that it’s wrong to cry or to express their emotions. Try saying, “It’s okay to cry. Want to tell me what happened?”
“You’re Such a Bad Kid”
Tagging your child as a ‘bad’ makes them feel they are actually not worthy and not up to mark. This can hurt their self-image as they grow. Try saying, “That choice wasn’t okay, but i know you’re a good kid.”
Disclamer
This article is for informational purposes only. Every child is different. Always seek advice from a parenting expert or counselor if you’re unsure about how your words may affect your child.