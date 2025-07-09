Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrated for her daring and glamorous fashion sense, frequently turning heads in deep-neck ensembles that reflect her confidence and flair. Among her standout style moments are a striking red latex dress, a dazzling silver shimmery outfit, and a bold black cut-out dress. She’s also made waves in a deep-neck denim jumpsuit and a shimmering silver saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse.



