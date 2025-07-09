LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrated for her daring and glamorous fashion sense, frequently turning heads in deep-neck ensembles that reflect her confidence and flair. Among her standout style moments are a striking red latex dress, a dazzling silver shimmery outfit, and a bold black cut-out dress. She’s also made waves in a deep-neck denim jumpsuit and a shimmering silver saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
1/7

Janhvi Kapoor Slays in Fiery Red Latex Dress

Actress Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a bold red latex dress featuring a figure-hugging fit and glossy finish. Her sleek hairstyle and radiant makeup complete the high-fashion look, capturing her bold and glamorous style.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
2/7

Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright in a Stunning Silver Shimmery Ensemble

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a head-turning silver shimmery dress, radiating glamour and elegance. Her sleek styling, confident pose, and glittering ensemble create a red-carpet-worthy fashion moment.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
3/7

Janhvi Kapoor Slays in Black Cut-Out Dress with White Piping

Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a figure-hugging black cut-out dress with stylish white piping. The outfit combines elegance and allure, featuring a contemporary design perfect for formal or semi-formal occasions. Her confident pose and minimal accessories complete the look, radiating effortless charm.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
4/7

Janhvi Kapoor Slays in Deep-Neck Denim Jumpsuit with Minimalist Glam

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her chic fashion sense in a plunging deep-neck denim jumpsuit, paired with understated accessories and soft makeup. Her effortless style and confident pose highlight her IT girl aura.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
5/7

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Shimmering Silver Saree with Plunging Neckline

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor looks divine in a silver metallic saree styled with a bold deep-neck blouse. Her elegant look, complete with dewy makeup and minimal accessories, channels celestial charm and glamour.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor in a Red Sheer Corset Gown with Lace Detailing

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a breathtaking red corset gown featuring a sheer bodice and elegant lace detailing. The form-fitting silhouette highlights her toned body, capturing a perfect blend of glamour and sophistication.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image
7/7

Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles in an Elegant White Dress with a Plunging Neckline

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a graceful white dress featuring a bold plunging neckline. Styled with minimal accessories and natural makeup, the look showcases her refined fashion sense and effortless charm.

Top 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Deep Neck Dresses - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?