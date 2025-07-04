Top 7 Waterfalls Near Delhi To Visit In 2025: Escape The City Heat
While Delhi itself doesn’t have natural waterfalls, several beautiful and accessible waterfalls lie within a few hours drive in nearby hill stations and regions in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Visiting these waterfalls in 2025 promises a perfect blend of scenic beauty just a short trip from Delhi.
Bhagsu Waterfalls, McLeod Ganj
It is located near Dharamshala, about 480 km from Delhi, it is a popular spot for nature lovers. It offers a peaceful retreat from City Life.
Kempty Falls, Mussoorie
It is around 280 km from Delhi, Kempty falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in Uttarakhand.
Gurudongmar Waterfalls, Sirmaur
It is situated in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, approx. 300km from Delhi, this is really a hidden gem perfect for a quiet day trip.
Pratapgarh Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh
It is near Shimla and is surrounded by dense forests. It is less crowded and offers a great spot for trekking and picnics, it is about 350km from Delhi.
Satdhara Falls, Dehradun
It is about 250 km from Delhi and is close to Dehradun. It is nestled in the Sahastradhara area and is also known for its scenic beauty.
Dhua Kund Waterfall, Uttarakhand
It is about 300 km from Delhi and is located near Nainital. It offers a stunning waterfall experience and is ideal for nature enthusiasts.
Tiger Falls, Chakrata
It is around 350km from Delhi and is one of the highest waterfalls in the region. It is surrounded by dense forests which are perfect for adventure seekers.
Disclaimer: The information about waterfall is based on current travel data and may be affected by seasonal changes and weather conditions.