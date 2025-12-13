Top 7 Weakest Currencies in the World 2025 and Why They Are Falling
In 2025 several global currencies continue to lose value against the US dollar due to inflation political instability sanctions and weak economic growth. A weak currency usually reflects deeper economic challenges such as rising debt low foreign reserves and reduced investor confidence. Below are the top 7 weakest currencies in the world in 2025 and the key reasons behind their decline.
Lebanese Pound (LBP)
The Lebanese Pound remains the weakest currency globally in 2025. Years of financial collapse political deadlock and banking restrictions have destroyed trust in the currency. Hyperinflation and lack of foreign reserves continue to push its value down.
Iranian Rial (IRR)
The Iranian Rial keeps falling due to international sanctions limited oil exports and high inflation. Restricted access to global markets and currency controls have weakened demand and reduced stability.
Vietnamese Dong (VND)
Despite a growing economy the Vietnamese Dong remains low in value due to export focused currency policies. Controlled devaluation helps exports but keeps the currency among the weakest globally.
Laotian Kip (LAK)
The Laotian Kip struggles due to external debt energy shortages and low foreign exchange reserves. A weak trade balance and slow economic reforms continue to pressure the currency.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
The Rupiah remains weak in 2025 due to global dollar strength inflation pressure capital outflows and Indonesia’s dependence on imports and foreign investment.
Uzbekistani Som (UZS)
The Som remains weak because of gradual economic reforms inflation pressure and dependence on remittances. Currency liberalization has also exposed it to market volatility.
Guinean Franc (GNF)
Political uncertainty inflation and reliance on mining exports make the Guinean Franc vulnerable. Limited economic diversification contributes to its weak global position.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.