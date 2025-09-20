Top 8 Countries With The Largest Gold Reserves In 2025, Check India’s Rank

Gold remains a cornerstone of global finance in 2025, with record-breaking prices and central banks accumulating reserves at unprecedented rates. The United States leads the world with 8,133.46 tonnes of gold, giving it unparalleled influence in international financial markets. Germany and Italy occupy second and third places with 3,350 tonnes and 2,451 tonnes, respectively. India enters the top eight, showcasing its growing focus on gold for economic security and foreign reserve diversification.

Here are the top 8 countries with the largest gold reserves: