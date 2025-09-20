Top 8 Countries With The Largest Gold Reserves In 2025, Check India’s Rank
Gold remains a cornerstone of global finance in 2025, with record-breaking prices and central banks accumulating reserves at unprecedented rates. The United States leads the world with 8,133.46 tonnes of gold, giving it unparalleled influence in international financial markets. Germany and Italy occupy second and third places with 3,350 tonnes and 2,451 tonnes, respectively. India enters the top eight, showcasing its growing focus on gold for economic security and foreign reserve diversification.
Here are the top 8 countries with the largest gold reserves:
United States Worlds Largest Gold Reserves
The US holds 8,133.46 tonnes of gold, valued at over $682 billion, dominating global reserves and exerting significant influence on international financial markets.
Germany Europe’s Gold Powerhouse, 2nd Largest Gold Holder
Germany maintains over 3,350 tonnes of gold, reflecting a long-standing tradition of linking national stability to physical assets and preserving economic security.
Italy Third-Largest Gold Holder
Italy’s gold reserves of around 2,451 tonnes underscore its commitment to using gold as a safeguard against inflation and geopolitical risks.
France Fourth Largest Gold Holder With Stable European Gold Reserves
France holds more than 2,300 tonnes of gold, reinforcing its national creditworthiness and maintaining stability amid global financial shifts.
Russia Fifth Largest Gold Reserves With Strategic Gold Holdings
Russia’s reserves exceed 2,300 tonnes, serving as a buffer in international finance and reflecting a consistent focus on economic security.
China Sixth Largest Gold Holder, Diversifying with Gold
China’s 2,279.6 tonnes of gold highlight its strategy to diversify away from foreign currency risk while strengthening its economic resilience.
Switzerland Seventh Largest Gold Holder, Trusted Financial Centre
Switzerland holds about 1,040 tonnes of gold, demonstrating fiscal discipline and its reputation as a reliable global financial hub
India Eighth Largest Gold Holder, Emerging Gold Leader
India ranks eighth globally with approximately 876–880 tonnes of gold, reflecting growing emphasis on economic security and foreign reserve stability.