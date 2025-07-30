  • Home>
Leading Bollywood Women Who Are Now Making Power Moves In The World Of Business

Several Bollywood actresses are stepping beyond the screen and into boardrooms, launching successful brands and startups. From beauty and fashion to wellness and tech, these women are proving they’re just as powerful in business as they are in film. Explore how these stars are turning their fame into entrepreneurial success stories.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
1/7

Deepika Padukone

Founder of the 82°E skin care line and KA Enterprises; invests in start-ups, combining wellness with running businesses and growing her business portfolio.

2/7

Alia Bhatt

At the helm of Ed-a-Mamma eco-friendly kidswear line and at the very beginning of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Thereby giving direction for sustainable fashion. Not to mention engaging with and supporting non-typical cinematic content from the Indian entertainment industry.

3/7

Anushka Sharma

Is a co-founder of Clean Slate Filmz and the NUSH fashion line. Making content-led cinema and fashionable clothing for young women in India more accessible.

4/7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Launched Anomaly Haircare and the Sona restaurant; has Purple Pebble Pictures, promoting sustainable beauty, hospitality and themed experiential film production, worldwide.

5/7

Kriti Sanon

Founded Hyphen Skin care and is co-owner of The Tribe, a fitness brand promoting accessible wellness products and holistic fitness; making a big difference in the lives of many young entrepreneurs.

6/7

Katrina Kaif

Launched Kay Beauty with Nykaa, a successful inclusive cosmetics brand, known for promoting cruelty-free, quality, high-end makeup inclusive in a number of markets.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Business ventures mentioned are based on publicly available data and may be subject to change. Always verify current affiliations and company performance through official sources.

