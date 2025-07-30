Leading Bollywood Women Who Are Now Making Power Moves In The World Of Business
Several Bollywood actresses are stepping beyond the screen and into boardrooms, launching successful brands and startups. From beauty and fashion to wellness and tech, these women are proving they’re just as powerful in business as they are in film. Explore how these stars are turning their fame into entrepreneurial success stories.
Deepika Padukone
Founder of the 82°E skin care line and KA Enterprises; invests in start-ups, combining wellness with running businesses and growing her business portfolio.
Alia Bhatt
At the helm of Ed-a-Mamma eco-friendly kidswear line and at the very beginning of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Thereby giving direction for sustainable fashion. Not to mention engaging with and supporting non-typical cinematic content from the Indian entertainment industry.
Anushka Sharma
Is a co-founder of Clean Slate Filmz and the NUSH fashion line. Making content-led cinema and fashionable clothing for young women in India more accessible.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Launched Anomaly Haircare and the Sona restaurant; has Purple Pebble Pictures, promoting sustainable beauty, hospitality and themed experiential film production, worldwide.
Kriti Sanon
Founded Hyphen Skin care and is co-owner of The Tribe, a fitness brand promoting accessible wellness products and holistic fitness; making a big difference in the lives of many young entrepreneurs.
Katrina Kaif
Launched Kay Beauty with Nykaa, a successful inclusive cosmetics brand, known for promoting cruelty-free, quality, high-end makeup inclusive in a number of markets.
