Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Are Perfect For One-Sided Lovers
One-sided love hurts, doesn’t it? Bollywood has shown this kind of love in so many movies over the years. From silent crushes to deep heartbreaks, these films really capture what one-sided love feels like. Some can make you cry, and some might even heal you. So here’s a list of 7 Bollywood films that show the pain, emotion, and beauty of unrequited love. These one-sided love stories will definitely touch your heart.
Devdas (2002)
Devdas (2002) is one of the iconic movies of Indian cinema directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The masterpiece has Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The story shows Dev’s unconventional love for Paro even in self-destruction.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) shows the story of unreciprocated love directed by Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan and Anushka Sharma as Alizeh are in the lead roles, who see Ayan as a friend. The movie has a hit heartbreak song Channa Mereya.
Raanjhanaa (2013)
Raanjhanaa (2013) shows the intense and raw feeling of love directed by Aanand L. Rai. The starcast includes Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The story shows how Kundan has been hopelessly in love with Zoya since childhood.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) is a deep emotional movie that leaves a lasting impression on fans, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The most iconic stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, are in the lead roles. The story revolves around how Aman hides his love for Naina and even encourages her to love someone else.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) is a classic romantic movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. 20s most innocent-looking actors, R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza are leads. The movie shows how Maddy falls madly in love with Reena and to win her heart, he pretends to be someone else. The movie features some of the remarkable songs like Such Keh Raha hai, Zara Zara, and Dilko Tumse Pyar Hua.
Barfi! (2012)
Barfi! (2012) shows how to love someone without expectations is directed by Anurag Basu. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz. The movie shows Barfi, a young deaf-mute man and his relationships with Shruti, who chooses societal norms over him, and an autistic girl Jhilmil, who wins his heart through her simplicity.
Mohabbatein (2000)
Mohabbatein (2000) is a soul-touching movie directed by Aditya Chopra. The ensemble cast is led by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai, with supporting roles by Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. The movie shows how Raj continues to love Megha, who took her own life due to his father and the principal of Gurukul who forbade romantic relationships.